SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGame DayNewsGM ReportPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

JuJu Smith-Schuster Gets Personal With Fans on Reddit's Popular 'Ask Me Anything' Post

Donnie Druin

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster answered a wide array of questions during an "Ask Me Anything" discussion on Reddit, a forum where celebrities (verified by moderators of the forum) are able to engage with any Reddit user with a potential question. Steelers players such as Nate Berhe and Chris Hope have taken part in the past as well. 

To the moment this article is being written, Smith-Schuster's post has 2,300+ comments on his post asking people to fire away anything they have on their mind. With Smith-Schuster's easy-going/fun personality, the answers are about as awesome as you would expect. Smith-Schuster said he enjoys spending time with his dog Boujee, and also believes Eric Ebron is the funniest Steelers player in the locker room. 

From JuJu pegging the Dallas Cowboys as the team he's most excited to face in 2020 to still not capturing a win in Fall Guys, Smith-Schuster didn't disappoint in the Q&A.

Some of the top questions (and answers) during the exchange:

Q: Outside of Heinz Field, what’s your favorite City/stadium to play in and why?

JuJu: Off the top of my head some great ones were New Orleans, crazy crazy loud, crazy fans, Cleveland, always a fun rivalry game, and Green Bay, historic stadium you can feel it right when you walk in, special place.

Q: Hey JuJu! Who’s the toughest defender you’ve gone up against and why?

JuJu: Marlon Humphrey, great player, big defender, plays the ball really well, smart, instinctive, he has it all as a DB! Love battling with him.

Q: Hey Juju, does your mom still make you do chores despite being an NFL superstar?

JuJu: When I go home, yes 100% haha

The question that got everybody in Pittsburgh ecstatic? 

Q: Do you see yourself retiring as a Steeler?

JuJu: Yes

Although a handful of people tried to get Smith-Schuster to answer questions about Antonio Brown, Smith-Schuster chose not to address them. However, he did answer quite a few, and if you're interested in reading more interactions, the full post can be found here.

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Tomlin Praises Bill Nunn: 'He Never Got Distracted by the Football'

The Steelers head coach opened up his Tuesday press conference by acknowledging the Hall of Fame finalist.

Noah Strackbein

Roethlisberger and Pouncey Return, Switzer Suffers Foot Injury

The Steelers had four players leave practice on Tuesday with injuries.

Noah Strackbein

Late Steelers Scout Bill Nunn Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The long-time Steelers scout/executive was selected as a contributor finalist for next year's class.

Donnie Druin

Alex Highsmith Showing He 'Belongs' at Steelers Training Camp

The Steelers' third-round pick is making noise and showing his defensive coordinator that he's equipped for the NFL.

Noah Strackbein

Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 Season Preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers bring plenty of promise into the 2020 NFL season.

Noah Strackbein

Welcome to AllSteelers+

Welcome to AllSteelers+, you're new home for insider Steelers content.

Noah Strackbein

Okorafor Dealing With Groin Injury, DeCastro Returns to Field

The Steelers added more injuries to their report on Monday.

Noah Strackbein

Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl Championship Wins

This is a deep dive into every Steelers Super Bowl win, featuring detailed information on the team's path to each championship, the players who helped them get there and the opponents they faced.

Eric Dockett

Centerfield: Minkah Fitzpatrick's Role Won't Change This Season

Despite earlier talks of possibly shifting throughout the Steelers' defense, Minkah Fitzpatrick is staying put this season.

Noah Strackbein

All Business: Okorafor, Banner Not Letting Competition Effect Friendship

Business and pleasure are hand-in-hand this summer as Chuks Okorafor and Zach Banner battle for the Steelers right tackle job.

Donnie Druin