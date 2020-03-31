AllSteelers
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert: All Indications on Ben Roethlisberger's Elbow Are Encouraging

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- As the Steelers prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft, there's one looming question they'll be unable to answer prior to April 23. Remaining confident in the health and recovery of Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is leaning on the reports of the team doctors for updates on the quarterback. 

Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the restrictions the NFL has put into place during the crisis, Colbert and the rest of the coaches and staff have yet to see Roethlisberger throw a football in person. 

"We haven't seen him throw live because he hasn't been in our building," Colbert said in a conference call with fans. "He has only been there for rehab checks with our doctors and trainers. He can't really physically get out on the field in this situation."

So, for now, the Steelers GM is staying positive. Despite not seeing it in person, Roethlisberger's status remains positive, leaving Colbert's mind at peace. 

"So far so good," he said. "All the indications from Ben himself, in communication with our doctors, our trainers, the video we have seen of him throwing earlier in the spring, are all encouraging."

Right now, players are unable to workout at team facilities so there's minimum contact between Colbert and Roethlisberger. Still, the QB and his training staff have made it known that his recovery is still going strong and has yet to have any step backs. 

Something that is allowing Colbert to feel confident in the return of Big Ben. 

"This would be the time of year the players would be allowed to circle back in and begin their offseason programs. All of that is on hold," Colbert said. "At this moment we just have to rely on what our doctors, trainers and Ben himself are giving us and that is encouraging."

