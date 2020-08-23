SI.com
AllSteelers
Steelers' Kevin Colbert Releases Statement Regarding Faulty COVID Tests

Noah Strackbein

The Steelers missed six players on Saturday as they dealt with what head coach Mike Tomlin called "COVID procedures." 

The NFL released a statement Sunday morning stating they were investigating a serval positive COVID-19 test results all from the same lab. 

"Saturday's daily COVID testing returned several positive tests from each of the clubs serviced by the same laboratory in New Jersey," the statement read. "We are working with our testing partner, BioReference, to investigate these results, while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests. Clubs are taking immediate precautionary measures as outlined in the NFL-NFLPA's health and safety protocols to include contact tracing, isolation of individuals and temporarily adjusting the schedule, where appropriate. The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results."

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert released a statement following the announcement, saying the team had six positive tests. 

"On Saturday, we had six players absent from practice due to our adherence to NFL COVID-19 protocol," Colbert said. "None of those players were required to be placed on Reserve.COVID-19 and will be returning to meetings today and practice on Monday."

The Steelers are not practicing on Sunday. The names of the six players with false positives were not released.

