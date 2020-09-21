Steelers' Kevin Dotson Understands Need for Change From Own Experiences With Racism

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers rookie guard Kevin Dotson has been a constant voice on social media about the stoppage of police brutality in America.

Through Twitter and other social media platforms, Dotson has shared his thoughts on Black Americans' ongoing struggle and the push to end racism and police brutality.

Dotson said his push is so strong because of his own experiences dealing with police and racism towards him.

"I've been through situations where I feel like things could've been handled way differently," Dotson said. "I think that because of the things that have happened to me and I know the things that happened to me weren't the worst. The things that I see or hear from my teammates or friends, family, have been worse than my experience."

Dotson didn't say what name he wore on his helmet during the Steelers' Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos.

As a group, the team held a sign that read "Steelers Against Racism" during their season opener in Week 1. After early controversy over wearing the name Antwon Rose Jr. on their helmets, many players chose to display a different name or saying on theirs for the Steelers home opener.

"I know that things need to change," Dotson said. "We need to find some type of ground to get these things fixed."

