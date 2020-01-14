Steelers Likely to Play in 2020 Hall of Fame Game

The Steelers could have four members of the 2020 Hall of Fame class by August. Bill Cowher has already learned of his place in Canton, Oh. but he might not be alone. Alan Faneca, Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell are waiting to hear if they'll join him, leaving a Pittsburgh reunion hopeful this summer.

On the Stan Savran Show on ESPN 970, Steelers president Art Rooney II said that the Steelers are also likely to a participant in the NFL's 2020 Hall of Fame game.

“There’s a pretty good chance we will be playing the Hall of Fame Game this year,” Rooney said. “There’s nothing firm yet, but we have been giving indications so we should probably be planning on it. It’s not official yet, but I think it’s more than likely, let’s put it that way.”

The Steelers have appeared in the game six times, tied only the Cowboys with as many appearances. The last time they played was 2015 in a 14-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Playing in the Hall of Fame game would give the Steelers a fifth preseason game in August. It would also allow them to report to training camp a week before the rest of the league.