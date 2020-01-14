SteelerMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers Likely to Play in 2020 Hall of Fame Game

Noah Strackbein

The Steelers could have four members of the 2020 Hall of Fame class by August. Bill Cowher has already learned of his place in Canton, Oh. but he might not be alone. Alan Faneca, Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell are waiting to hear if they'll join him, leaving a Pittsburgh reunion hopeful this summer. 

On the Stan Savran Show on ESPN 970, Steelers president Art Rooney II said that the Steelers are also likely to a participant in the NFL's 2020 Hall of Fame game. 

“There’s a pretty good chance we will be playing the Hall of Fame Game this year,” Rooney said. “There’s nothing firm yet, but we have been giving indications so we should probably be planning on it. It’s not official yet, but I think it’s more than likely, let’s put it that way.”

The Steelers have appeared in the game six times, tied only the Cowboys with as many appearances. The last time they played was 2015 in a 14-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. 

Playing in the Hall of Fame game would give the Steelers a fifth preseason game in August. It would also allow them to report to training camp a week before the rest of the league. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Burrow Puts Pressure on the Steelers' Future

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to look to the future as the AFC North grows around them.

Noah Strackbein

Texans vs Chiefs: Live Game Updates, Reactions and Community

Join the conversation as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional round.

Noah Strackbein

Former Steelers Head Coach Bill Cowher Officially Named to 2020 Hall of Fame Class

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher was surprised during the CBS pregame set after learning he was officially going to be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Donnie Druin

Titans vs Ravens: Live Game Updates, Reactions and Community

Join the conversation as the Baltimore Ravens host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional round.

Donnie Druin

Terrell Edmunds is the Next Make-Or-Break Third-Year Defensive Back for Steelers

Safety Terrell Edmunds is in need of a breakout season with the Pittsburgh Steelers defense on the rise.

Noah Strackbein

Three Approaches to Improve Steelers Quarterback Room

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to focus on improving their quarterback situation in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

by

SteelRod

Strackbein Mailbag: Do the Steelers Prioritize a Quarterback? Ben's Update, and More

Let the offseason questions begin as the Pittsburgh Steelers start their hunt for more success in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Future of Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert Still to be Determined

Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert has yet to sign a contract extension past the 2020 NFL Draft. What does his future hold?

Donnie Druin

If Jalen Hurts Falls in 2020 NFL Draft, Steelers Shouldn't Think Twice

If Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts escapes to day two of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Steelers shouldn't think twice and pull the trigger on Hurts.

Donnie Druin

by

TruthbReal2132

How the Steelers Avoid Using First Draft Pick on a Tight End

Avoiding a tight end early in the NFL Draft isn't difficult for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein