Steelers Get Snubbed in Madden Ratings, Fans and Players React

Noah Strackbein

Madden 21 released the top ratings of each team and awarded the newest members of the 99 Club. Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey entered an elite group of Madden athletes, and Rob Gronkowski came back strong. 

Then, there were the Steelers. Pittsburgh's top 10 ratings don't include Ben Roethlisberger or Steven Nelson, while David DeCastro leads the pack with a 91 overall rating. 

Steelers' Top 10 Madden Ratings:

  • David DeCastro – 91
  • Cameron Heyward – 90
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick – 87
  • Stephon Tuitt – 87
  • Maurkice Pouncey – 86
  • JuJu Smith-Schuster – 86
  • T.J. Watt – 86
  • Eric Ebron – 84
  • Joe Haden – 83
  • Alejandro Villanueva – 82

The low ratings struck a nerve in Steeler Nation. Most reactions are towards Watt's low rating after a 14.5 sack season and two All-Pro recognitions, and Nelson missing the top 10.

It took literally seconds for the explosion of fan reactions to happen. The wave came strong and fast, and it's still going. 

Even Dino Tomlin joined the conversation. 

But this is just the beginning.

Possibly the biggest snub outside of T.J. Watt's 86 rating is Steven Nelson not being mentioned before an 82 rating. Nelson only allowed 50% of his passes to be completed and didn't allow a touchdown in 2020. 

Nelson tweeted that he "stopped caring" about Madden ratings. Still, his running mate, Joe Haden, threw support his teammate's way after hearing the news. 

What are your thoughts on the top 10 ratings? Let us know in the comments section. 

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

