Steelers Sign McCullers, Brooks Jr., 12 Others to Practice Squad

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers added 14 players to their reserves on Sunday, signing all but two spots on their practice squad roster.

On defense, they signed defensive backs Trajan Bandy, Antoine Brooks Jr. and Curtis Riley, linebacker Jayrone Elliott and defensive linemen Daniel McCullers and Henry Mondeaux. On offense, wide receivers Dion Cane and Amara Darboh, running back Trey Edmunds, tight end Kevin Rader and offensive linemen Anthony Coyle, Derwin Gray and Jarron Jones were signed. Punter Corliss Waitman was added as well.

The team left two spots open but released quarterback Devlin Hodges. Once Hodges clears waivers, he's eligible to be signed to the practice squad.

The Steelers awarded Jordan Berry the starting punter job but signed Waitman doesn't assure anything is set in stone. The undrafted rookie impressed coaches during camp and outplayed Berry from time to time, according to practice reports.

Pittsburgh announced their 53-man roster on Saturday. They also claimed safety Sean Davis and quarterback Josh Dobbs off waivers Sunday morning.