SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Steelers Sign McCullers, Brooks Jr., 12 Others to Practice Squad

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers added 14 players to their reserves on Sunday, signing all but two spots on their practice squad roster. 

On defense, they signed defensive backs Trajan Bandy, Antoine Brooks Jr. and Curtis Riley, linebacker Jayrone Elliott and defensive linemen Daniel McCullers and Henry Mondeaux. On offense, wide receivers Dion Cane and Amara Darboh, running back Trey Edmunds, tight end Kevin Rader and offensive linemen Anthony Coyle, Derwin Gray and Jarron Jones were signed. Punter Corliss Waitman was added as well. 

The team left two spots open but released quarterback Devlin Hodges. Once Hodges clears waivers, he's eligible to be signed to the practice squad. 

The Steelers awarded Jordan Berry the starting punter job but signed Waitman doesn't assure anything is set in stone. The undrafted rookie impressed coaches during camp and outplayed Berry from time to time, according to practice reports. 

Pittsburgh announced their 53-man roster on Saturday. They also claimed safety Sean Davis and quarterback Josh Dobbs off waivers Sunday morning. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Depth Chart Prediction: New Starters, New Players, New Positions

Let's talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers lineup.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers 53-Man Takeaways: McCullers Goes, McCloud Stays

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 53-man roster is finalized, and with it comes plenty to talk about.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Finalize 53-Man Roster

Cuts have been made and the Pittsburgh Steelers have their official 53-man roster.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Reconstruct David DeCastro's Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up cut weekend by creating cap space.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Final Roster Tracker: Who's Been Released/Waived

Keep up with the Steelers roster cuts as they happen.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Pass Rush Set for Huge Week 1 Performance

The Pittsburgh Steelers begin preparation for a Giants team with some young offensive linemen.

Connor Deitrich

Zach Banner Grateful NFL Journey Lead to Opportunity With Steelers

Starter or backup, Zach Banner is just thankful to be on the Steelers' roster.

Noah Strackbein

Jaylen Samuels Working as Hybrid Option in Steelers Backfield

Jaylen Samuels believes he can have success as a true running back, but is willing to play however the Steelers ask him to.

Noah Strackbein

Mike Tomlin Hoping David DeCastro Can Return Before Week 1

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin couldn't confirm that David DeCastro will be available for the team's Week 1 game.

Noah Strackbein

Edmunds Expects Big Things in Defense's Second Year With Fitzpatrick

Heading into their second season as a group, Terrell Edmunds says the Steelers defense has no ceiling.

Noah Strackbein