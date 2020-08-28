SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

(Video) Mike Tomlin Addresses Steelers' Support Towards Change: 'We Stand With You'

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Linked in arms, lined up across the sideline, the Pittsburgh Steelers took the field prior to their Friday night scrimmage.

In front of them stood head coach Mike Tomlin. And 24 hours after numerous NFL teams took a stand against police brutality and racism, Tomlin spoke on his team's social justice support. 

The head coach gave a heart-felt speech on the issues the United States has faced in recent months. 

"This evening, as we go about our normal football business, we come before you, standed united as an organization, as a football team, as football men," Tomlin said. "From different ethnicities, social economic backgrounds, and even countries of origin. We stand united by our talents and our love for the game of football. That love and those talents have taught us great love and understanding."

He spoke for roughly three minutes regarding his team's stance and support to those who are fighting for equality. He ended the speech by saying, "We see you. We hear you. But most importantly, we stand with you."

IMG_5158

Following the speech, the Steelers gathered at the 50-yard line to pray together for those struggling. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stefen Wisniewski Carries Father's Legacy Through His Jersey

"Without him, I wouldn't be here."

Noah Strackbein

Stefen Wisniewski's Lost Shot at Starting Job: 'In the NFL, Be Ready for Anything'

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Stefen Wisniewski believes things could've been different if it was a typical NFL season.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Re-Sign WR Saeed Blacknall, Release Lockhart

The Steelers have re-signed former Penn State wide receiver Saeed Blacknall. They've also released another undrafted rookie.

Noah Strackbein

Marcus Allen Carving New Role in Steelers Defense

The Steelers' 2018 fifth-round pick has spent two seasons trying to find his place within this defense but maybe he just needed a position change.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Taking Impactful Approach to Support Social Justice Movement

The Pittsburgh Steelers are participating in voter registration and building relationships with local law enforcement in efforts to push change.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Won't Have Fans at Heinz Field For At Least Two Games

The Pittsburgh Steelers informed ticket holders that they'll won't allow fans to attend for at least the first two games.

Noah Strackbein

McFarland Enters Concussion Protocol, Ebron Misses With Illness

The Steelers added two names to and removed several names from their Thursday injury report.

Noah Strackbein

Camp 'Jitters' Have Roethlisberger Itching to Run Out of the Heinz Field Tunnel

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has football "jitters" he's excited to feel when he plays his first regular season game.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Re-Sign Jayrone Elliott (For 5th Time), Add Long Snapper

The Steelers added to their 80-man roster by signing a linebacker and long snapper on Thursday.

Noah Strackbein

Predicting the Defensive Ends Keith Butler Wouldn't Name

The Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive coordinator said he's keeping his top defensive end prospects to himself. I'm here to crack the code.

Noah Strackbein