Report: Steelers Name Zach Banner Starting Right Tackle

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have named their final starting offensive lineman, according to ESPN Radio's Adam Crowley.

Zach Banner will get the first chance to start in 2020 after competing with Chuks Okorafor throughout training camp. The Steelers opened up their right tackle spot when they moved Matt Feiler to left guard to replace Ramon Foster.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier on Tuesday that the decision at right tackle has been a difficult one due to the talent level from both players.

"It’s been a tough decision because I feel like we have two guys that are starter capable,” Tomlin said. “That’s a good issue to have. We’ll quickly sort that out as we get through the week and formulate what we think is best for us at winning this football game.”

Banner played the team's extra-tight end spot in 2019. Pittsburgh's favorite eligible receiver is entering his fourth year in the NFL after bouncing through Cleveland and Indianapolis before coming to the Steelers.

Banner said last week that no matter how the competition ended, he was great to have been a part of it.

"I'm extremely grateful that I am not a bubble roster guy anymore. I am going to be on the 53," Banner said. "I'm not going to be in a hotel waiting for my phone to ring. I'm not saying that is what I'm settling at. I want to be great, I want to play, I do want to be a starter. I am extremely competitive. I can't make that decision; I can only go out and put it on film."

The Steelers open up their 2020 season at MetLife Stadium where they'll face the New York Giants on Monday night.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.