Steelers Land One Member of All-Under 25 Team

Noah Strackbein

The youngest roster in football? NFL.com's Marc Sessler created the 2020 All-Under 25 Team, combing the league's youngest stars into one extraordinary roster. 

Led by Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and Saquon Barkley in the backfield, the offense of the Under-25 Team would give any 'Greatest Show on Turf' the run for its money. 

On the defensive side, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick represents the city of Pittsburgh as the only member of the roster. 

Fitzpatrick joins New York Jets' Jamal Adams and Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James as the three safeties to make the team. Fitzpatrick and Adams were listed as safeties while James was honored as a flex position. 

Sessler wrote: 

Entirely worth the first-round pick Pittsburgh shipped to Miami, Fitzpatrick hit the Steel City as a change agent. Serving as the tipping point for a stocked defense, Fitzpatrick zoomed to an All-Pro nod as a ballhawking marauder stacking five interceptions, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, nine passes defensed, one pick-six and a fumble taken to the house. "We have a first-round pick," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in April. "And that was Minkah Fitzpatrick."

Fitzpatrick finished his first season as a Steeler with five interceptions, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, and two touchdowns. He was named First-Team All-Pro and attended his first Pro Bowl. 

Other AFC North players to make the team were Browns' edge rusher, Myles Garrett, running back Nick Chubb, and punter Jamie Gillan, and Raven's tackle Orlando Brown and tight end Mark Andrews. 

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer at AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

