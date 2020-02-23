AllSteelers
Steelers Players React to Ben Roethlisberger Throwing Again

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers released the biggest hype video of 2020 and it's only five seconds long. 

For the first time since September 15, Pittsburgh watched Ben Roethlisberger throw a football. Only a day after a scheduled check up on his throwing shoulder, the Steelers released a video on social media with the quarterback throwing a football. 

It only took moments for Steelers Nation to explode with excitement about their future Hall of Famer throwing a football again. For the first time in five months there's signs of progression and every fan was thrilled to see it happen. 

Joining the celebration are a number of Roethlisberger's teammates. From his wide receivers to Steelers defensive stars, everyone showed their love and support for their quarterback taking steps forward. 

Roethlisberger's former teammate and current DC Defenders receiver Eli Rogers jumped in on the praise as well.

No update beyond the video has been released but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in an interview with ESPN's First Take that he has "no hesitation" Roethlisberger will be under center in Week 1. 

"I base that opinion on my experience and relationship with him and being around him for the number of years that I have," Tomlin said. "This guy is the ultimate competitor. He's dropped the gauntlet down, he's made a statement that he's coming back and I look forward to watching him answer that challenge."

We'll continue to update this article as more players and coaches react to the news.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

