PITTSBURGH -- In a heartfelt post on instagram, Steelers guard Ramon Foster announced he's retiring after 11 seasons. The undrafted guard out of Tennessee started 145 games for Pittsburgh after signing with the team in 2009.

"When the time comes, you just know and now is a time for me to take a bow," Foster wrote on instagram. "I’ve had a long, fun and life changing career. Who would have ever thought an undrafted kid out of the University of Tennessee would make it in the NFL for 11 years. I’ve made some friends for a lifetime, had some moments that I’ll never forget and seen some things I never thought I would because of this game."

Foster turned 34-years-old in January and was the Steelers NFLPA representative, leaving his last duty as voting on the newly approved CBA. Pittsburgh will need to replace Foster's place with an alternative.

Foster highlighted his time in Pittsburgh in his post, thanking the organization for their family-oriented treatment throughout the years.

"To the Steelers organization, thank you to Coach Tomlin, Mr. Rooney, Ambassador Rooney, and Kevin Colbert for making Pittsburgh feel like a family. All the coaches who I’ve had the opportunity to run into or be coached by in the organization, thank you," he wrote.

Foster said in December that if the Steelers were going to cut him he'd hope it happened prior to returning to Pittsburgh. After consideration, he decided that the best way to leave was on his own terms,

"I’m glad to say, a Steeler for life, no other organization I would have rather played for and I hope my time was just as enjoyable as yours."

