SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Ryan Shazier Announces Retirement in Heartfelt Video

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- This weekend will mark three seasons since Ryan Shazier played his last NFL game.

The former Steelers linebacker was believed to be headed towards a long and successful career. In 2016, he was named to his first Pro Bowl and was 12 games into his best statistical season. 

On Dec. 4, 2017, that changed.

Shazier went to the ground holding his back after tackling Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver Josh Malone in Week 13. Unable to move his legs, Shazier was carted off the field and taken to a Cincinnati hospital. 

Three days later, Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery. 

This began a two-year road of recovery. Fans and teammates watched the progress over the years, witnessing Shazier take his first steps after the injury, walk up to the podium during the 2018 NFL Draft, and become an active member of the Steelers off the field. 

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, he announced his journey back to the field has ended. In a two-minute video on social media, Shazier confirmed his retirement from the NFL at the age of 28. 

"When you play the game of football the way I did, you convince yourself you're Superman. That nothing can stop you," Shazier said. "But then, the moment I got hurt, I stopped being Superman ... But the way I look at it, God put us all here for a purpose."

Shazier hasn't been with the Steelers during training camp this year. Head coach Mike Tomlin said last week that he hopes Shazier does return to the Steelers staff down the road but understands the linebacker is focusing on other areas of life. 

Shazier thanked the city of Pittsburgh and everyone who has supported him throughout his journey. He said he's now ready for the road ahead, without football. 

"Football may have been taken away from me, but everything it gave me is still here inside," Shazier said. "I am incredibly grateful for that and I am truly excited now to discover what's next."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Have Adjustments Ready for Play-Calling on Monday Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers expect to have adjustments ready to have their call plays without crowd noise. They also have tricks up their sleeve in their offensive playbook.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Fantasy Football: Take Your Chances on WRs and TEs in Week 1

Sleepers, starters and bench fillers - The Steelers Monday night matchup with the Giants leaves plenty of options for your fantasy football lineup.

Noah Strackbein

Report: Steelers Name Zach Banner Starting Right Tackle

The Pittsburgh Steelers have decided their Week 1 starter at right tackle.

Noah Strackbein

Tomlin Praises Steelers Weekend Signings

The Pittsburgh Steelers added three players over Labor Day weekend that will bring change to the team's depth chart.

Noah Strackbein

'Unknown' Has Steelers' Mike Tomlin Anxious for Season Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers are less than a week from kickoff, and despite all the challenges, nerves and speculations, Mike Tomlin is excited.

Noah Strackbein

Before Sunday, Cam Heyward Believed This Was His Last Ride With the Steelers

48 hours prior to agreeing on his contract extension, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward was planning out his farewells.

Noah Strackbein

Duck Season Stays: Steelers Sign Hodges to Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers keep 'Duck Season' alive, re-signing Devlin Hodges to their practice squad.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Release Punter Jordan Berry, Sign Dustin Colquitt

The Pittsburgh Steelers swapped punters on Monday, releasing Jordan Berry and signing long-time Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt.

Noah Strackbein

Watt, Dangerfield Join Group of Veteran Steelers Captains

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their 2020 team captains.

Noah Strackbein

Plenty of 'OR' in Steelers First Official Depth Chart

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first depth chart of 2020, leaving cliff hangers on both sides of the ball.

Noah Strackbein