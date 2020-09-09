Ryan Shazier Announces Retirement in Heartfelt Video

PITTSBURGH -- This weekend will mark three seasons since Ryan Shazier played his last NFL game.

The former Steelers linebacker was believed to be headed towards a long and successful career. In 2016, he was named to his first Pro Bowl and was 12 games into his best statistical season.

On Dec. 4, 2017, that changed.

Shazier went to the ground holding his back after tackling Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver Josh Malone in Week 13. Unable to move his legs, Shazier was carted off the field and taken to a Cincinnati hospital.

Three days later, Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery.

This began a two-year road of recovery. Fans and teammates watched the progress over the years, witnessing Shazier take his first steps after the injury, walk up to the podium during the 2018 NFL Draft, and become an active member of the Steelers off the field.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, he announced his journey back to the field has ended. In a two-minute video on social media, Shazier confirmed his retirement from the NFL at the age of 28.

"When you play the game of football the way I did, you convince yourself you're Superman. That nothing can stop you," Shazier said. "But then, the moment I got hurt, I stopped being Superman ... But the way I look at it, God put us all here for a purpose."

Shazier hasn't been with the Steelers during training camp this year. Head coach Mike Tomlin said last week that he hopes Shazier does return to the Steelers staff down the road but understands the linebacker is focusing on other areas of life.

Shazier thanked the city of Pittsburgh and everyone who has supported him throughout his journey. He said he's now ready for the road ahead, without football.

"Football may have been taken away from me, but everything it gave me is still here inside," Shazier said. "I am incredibly grateful for that and I am truly excited now to discover what's next."

