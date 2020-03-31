AllSteelers
Steelers Among Teams Extending Season Ticket Payments

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers are among many teams in the NFL postponing season ticket pay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team sent an email to season ticket holders on March 20 informing them the payment will be pushed back from May 1 to June 1. 

"As a valued season ticket holder of the Pittsburgh Steelers, we understand the current situation with COVID-19 is a challenging one for our local community and for our fans around the world," the Steelers wrote in an email to holders. 

Fans were also informed the facility employees were working remotely and were capable of handling questions over the phone or through email. 

Pittsburgh are among the New England Patriots, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Redskins, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets delaying pay deadlines due to the crisis. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

