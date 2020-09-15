Steelers Sideline Three Starters With Injuries in Week 1

The Steelers lost three starters to injuries during their Monday night win over the New York Giants.

Running back James Conner, tackle Zach Banner, and guard Stefen Wisniewski all left throughout the Steelers' Week 1 game. Conner was sidelined with an ankle issue. Banner was carted to the locker room with a knee injury. Wisniewski left with a pectoral injury.

Tomlin said all three players are being evaluated. The team will likely have an update during coach Tomlin's Tuesday press conference tomorrow at noon ET.

Rookie Kevin Dotson and third-year tackle Chuks Okorafor stepped in for the injured Wisnewski and Banner during the game. The Steelers were without guard David DeCastro in Week 1, and are hopeful to work him back into the system throughout the week.

The head coach praised Benny Snell Jr.'s ability to step into the backfield for Conner. Conner left during the second quarter and did not return. Snell rushed 19 times for 113 yards in his absence.

"We've talked openly about the maturation process, the things that you can expect from a second-year player. He showed signs of that from the very beginning of this team development process," Tomlin said after the game. "I wasn't surprised by what he was able to do. He's a quality player and one that's maturing and emerging and was ready to answer the bell when called upon."

The Steelers will work off a short week as they prepare for the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.