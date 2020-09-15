SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Steelers Sideline Three Starters With Injuries in Week 1

Noah Strackbein

The Steelers lost three starters to injuries during their Monday night win over the New York Giants. 

Running back James Conner, tackle Zach Banner, and guard Stefen Wisniewski all left throughout the Steelers' Week 1 game. Conner was sidelined with an ankle issue. Banner was carted to the locker room with a knee injury. Wisniewski left with a pectoral injury. 

Tomlin said all three players are being evaluated. The team will likely have an update during coach Tomlin's Tuesday press conference tomorrow at noon ET. 

Rookie Kevin Dotson and third-year tackle Chuks Okorafor stepped in for the injured Wisnewski and Banner during the game. The Steelers were without guard David DeCastro in Week 1, and are hopeful to work him back into the system throughout the week.

The head coach praised Benny Snell Jr.'s ability to step into the backfield for Conner. Conner left during the second quarter and did not return. Snell rushed 19 times for 113 yards in his absence. 

"We've talked openly about the maturation process, the things that you can expect from a second-year player. He showed signs of that from the very beginning of this team development process," Tomlin said after the game. "I wasn't surprised by what he was able to do. He's a quality player and one that's maturing and emerging and was ready to answer the bell when called upon."

The Steelers will work off a short week as they prepare for the Denver Broncos on Sunday. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers to Honor Antwon Rose Jr. on Helmets

The Pittsburgh Steelers will remember 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr., who was fatally shot by police in 2018, by placing his name on their helmets this season.

Noah Strackbein

by

justplaincountry

Steelers Will Demonstrate in Unity During National Anthem

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a plan to use their platform to show support towards social justice on Monday night.

Noah Strackbein

by

JJASPER25

Steelers Stand for National Anthem Holding 'Steelers Against Racism' Sign

The Pittsburgh Steelers stood for the playing of the National Anthem while holding a "Steelers Against Racism" sign.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Begin Week 1 Support to End Racism

The Pittsburgh Steelers have started their Week 1 demonstration for support towards ending racism.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers vs Giants Pre-Game Notes: Monday Night Kickoff at MetLife

Game week quotes, broadcast information, storylines and more. It's officially game day for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

Embrace the Opportunity, This Could Be the Last Run for This Steelers Team

An aging quarterback, contract questions, and a cap nightmare; the Pittsburgh Steelers should enjoy the 2020 season before it's over.

Cody625

Morning Joe: Garrett's Offense Has New Looks for Barkley, Giants Defense Has Question

The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off their 2020 NFL season against a team with a new coaching staff. So let's go inside the Giants' facilities and find answers on what to expect.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Rule Out David DeCastro Week 1 vs Giants

The Pittsburgh Steelers ruled out David DeCastro for Monday night's season opener, leaving two new offensive line starters in Week 1.

Noah Strackbein

Week 1 X-Factor: Steelers Need to Stop Evan Engram

The Steelers' biggest challenge on Monday night won't be stopping Saquon Barkley, but slowing their tight end production.

Connor Deitrich

JuJu Smith-Schuster Still Waiting on Those Pregame Emotions

A weekend away from the Pittsburgh Steelers' first game, the season still doesn't seem real to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Noah Strackbein