Steelers Sign Former Giants, Raiders Safety Curtis Riley

Noah Strackbein

The Steelers spent Sunday cutting eight players to adjust to the NFL's new 80-man training camp roster. On Monday, they signed former Raiders safety Curtis Riley. 

Riley spent the 2019 season in Oakland (now Las Vegas), where he recorded 34 tackles and started three games for the Raiders. In 2018, Riley started all 16 games for the New York Giants, where he totaled 75 tackles and four interceptions. 

Riley entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans. After only 11 games in two seasons, Riley left for New York and eventually spent the last two years becoming a significant contributor to two organizations. 

The Steelers currently have Marcus Allen, Jordan Dangerfield, John Battle, and sixth-round pick Antoine Brooks Jr. as their safety depth. Riley will enter camp competing for a spot behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds. 

This is Pittsburgh's third signing since players began to report to camp. The team also signed former Eagles and Redskins running back Wendell Smallwood, and Bears tight end Dax Raymond. 

The team has also placed four players - Justin Layne, Arrion Springs, James Washington, and Jaylen Samuels - on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

