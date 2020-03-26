Steelers Agree to Terms With Third XFL Player

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers are taking a "pause" from NFL free agency and diving into the XFL pool as Week 2 of the NFL's new year takes shape. Adding their third player from the league, Pittsburgh agreed to terms with safety Tyree Kinnel, per his representative Vince Calo.

Kinnel played for the DC Defenders during the XFL's season, totally 17 tackles. A Michigan grad, Kinnel spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals before hitting the open market and eventually the XFL.

Pittsburgh has also signed tackle Jarron Jones and defensive lineman Cavon Walker from the New York Guardians.

The Steelers join the rest of the league in adding spring league talent after seeing some success from AAF player in the NFL last season. After just five games before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season over, many players are looked highly of in free agency.

Jordan Dangerfield signed a one-year deal with the Steelers earlier last week, leaving he, Marcus Allen and Kinnel as the prospective backups to Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

