AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Steelers Sign Former Eagles, Redskins RB Wendell Smallwood

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers added more depth to their running back group as veterans return to Heinz Field for training camp. On Tuesday, the team signed Wendell Smallwood to a one-year deal. 

Smallwood is a former West Virginia running back who's spent NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins after starting his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles drafted Smallwood in the fifth-round of the 2016 draft.

In three seasons with the Eagles, Smallwood started 12 games and rushed for 850 yards and five touchdowns. He was claimed off waivers by the Redskins last season and rushed for only 81 yards in 22 attempts. 

Smallwood will join a running back group that consists of James Conner, Benny Snell, Jaylen Samuels, Kerrith Whyte, Trey Edmunds, and fourth-round pick Anthony McFarland. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: 'I’m Not Kneeling for the Flag'

Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt won't be kneeling during the National Anthem this season.

Noah Strackbein

Scouting Report: Steelers Inside Linebacker Is a Two-Man Show Looking for a Third

Right now, there are two certainties and a lot of unknowns for the Steelers at inside linebacker.

Noah Strackbein

Cameron Heyward Listed at No. 84 on NFL Top 100 List

Pittsburgh Steelers Cam Heyward lands as the first Steeler on the NFL Top 100.

Donnie Druin

10 Months Later, the Steelers Stole Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Seattle Seahawks made the Steelers look like geniuses when they sent their trade package to the New York Jets.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Zach Banner Remakes 'Flashdance What a Feeling' Music Video

Zach Banner and dancing, a combination Steelers Nation loves to see.

Noah Strackbein

by

Tony7Paul

AllSteelers Notebook: July 24

All your Steelers news, opinions, podcasts, and videos from the week.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Announce Signings of All Six Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed their 2020 NFL Draft class.

Noah Strackbein

Scouting Report: Will a Boost in OLB Deflate Steelers Special Teams?

The Steelers got better in pass rushing, but did it come at a cost to special teams?

Noah Strackbein

Scouting Report: Steelers Have Two Very Different Ways of Replacing Hargrave

Stephon Tuitt returns, two veterans battle for nose tackle, and all signs points to the Steelers defensive line being one of the NFL's best.

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes: Predicting Steelers Training Camp Battles

Analyzing three position battles the Steelers will be watching as training camp gets rolling.

Noah Strackbein