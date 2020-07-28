Steelers Sign Former Eagles, Redskins RB Wendell Smallwood

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers added more depth to their running back group as veterans return to Heinz Field for training camp. On Tuesday, the team signed Wendell Smallwood to a one-year deal.

Smallwood is a former West Virginia running back who's spent NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins after starting his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles drafted Smallwood in the fifth-round of the 2016 draft.

In three seasons with the Eagles, Smallwood started 12 games and rushed for 850 yards and five touchdowns. He was claimed off waivers by the Redskins last season and rushed for only 81 yards in 22 attempts.

Smallwood will join a running back group that consists of James Conner, Benny Snell, Jaylen Samuels, Kerrith Whyte, Trey Edmunds, and fourth-round pick Anthony McFarland.

