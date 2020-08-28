SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Stefen Wisniewski Carries Father's Legacy Through His Jersey

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Stefen Wisniewski is back in Pittsburgh, playing for the team he grew up watching. 

The two-time Super Bowl champion signed a 2-year, $2.85 million deal with the Steelers in March, returning to Pennsylvania to play on his third team (Eagles and Penn State). With him, he brings the No. 61, and the continued representation of his family. 

"It's been my number since high school, college, and everywhere I've been in the pros," Wisniewski said. "The reason I chose that number is my father Leo Wisniewski wore it his freshman and sophomore year before they made him switch to number 69."

Leo played a stellar career at Penn State before being drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft. He played three years with the Colts before retiring.  

The Wisniewski name rings through in the state of Pennsylvania. Wisniewski's uncle, Steve Wisniewski, was an All-American guard at Penn State and an eight-time Pro Bowler in the NFL. 

Stefen wants to bring that remembrance with him when he travels throughout his career but likes to remind people he's his own Wisniewski representation. 

"It's kind of a shout out to my dad," Wisniewski said on wearing No. 61. "But while still kind of remaining my own identity, you know, it's not the number he's famous for, but it was his number. So it's a shout out to my dad who taught me everything I know about football. Without him, I wouldn't be here. Shout out to him while still saying, 'I'm proud to be a Wisniewski, but I'm not the same person as my dad, I'm my own identity.'"

Being in Pittsburgh is a dream come true for Wisniewski and his father. In March, he told reporters that he's thrilled to carry on an accomplishment his dad and uncle both strived for. 

He'll do so wearing his father's number. 

"When you grow up in Pittsburgh, I always thought it would be awesome to play for the Steelers," Wisniewski said after signing with the Steelers. "You don't always get to pick where you play. You get drafted and you go somewhere. In free agency, usually, you have two or three choices. It doesn't always work out that you get to pick any team you want. This year, it did work out and I get to play for my hometown team."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stefen Wisniewski's Lost Shot at Starting Job: 'In the NFL, Be Ready for Anything'

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Stefen Wisniewski believes things could've been different if it was a typical NFL season.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Re-Sign WR Saeed Blacknall, Release Lockhart

The Steelers have re-signed former Penn State wide receiver Saeed Blacknall. They've also released another undrafted rookie.

Noah Strackbein

Marcus Allen Carving New Role in Steelers Defense

The Steelers' 2018 fifth-round pick has spent two seasons trying to find his place within this defense but maybe he just needed a position change.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Taking Impactful Approach to Support Social Justice Movement

The Pittsburgh Steelers are participating in voter registration and building relationships with local law enforcement in efforts to push change.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Won't Have Fans at Heinz Field For At Least Two Games

The Pittsburgh Steelers informed ticket holders that they'll won't allow fans to attend for at least the first two games.

Noah Strackbein

McFarland Enters Concussion Protocol, Ebron Misses With Illness

The Steelers added two names to and removed several names from their Thursday injury report.

Noah Strackbein

Camp 'Jitters' Have Roethlisberger Itching to Run Out of the Heinz Field Tunnel

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has football "jitters" he's excited to feel when he plays his first regular season game.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Re-Sign Jayrone Elliott (For 5th Time), Add Long Snapper

The Steelers added to their 80-man roster by signing a linebacker and long snapper on Thursday.

Noah Strackbein

Predicting the Defensive Ends Keith Butler Wouldn't Name

The Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive coordinator said he's keeping his top defensive end prospects to himself. I'm here to crack the code.

Noah Strackbein

Kevin Colbert Faces Most Difficult Draft Process of His Career

The Pittsburgh Steelers' general manager explains all the challenges that come with evaluating prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Noah Strackbein