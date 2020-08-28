Stefen Wisniewski Carries Father's Legacy Through His Jersey

PITTSBURGH -- Stefen Wisniewski is back in Pittsburgh, playing for the team he grew up watching.

The two-time Super Bowl champion signed a 2-year, $2.85 million deal with the Steelers in March, returning to Pennsylvania to play on his third team (Eagles and Penn State). With him, he brings the No. 61, and the continued representation of his family.

"It's been my number since high school, college, and everywhere I've been in the pros," Wisniewski said. "The reason I chose that number is my father Leo Wisniewski wore it his freshman and sophomore year before they made him switch to number 69."

Leo played a stellar career at Penn State before being drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft. He played three years with the Colts before retiring.

The Wisniewski name rings through in the state of Pennsylvania. Wisniewski's uncle, Steve Wisniewski, was an All-American guard at Penn State and an eight-time Pro Bowler in the NFL.

Stefen wants to bring that remembrance with him when he travels throughout his career but likes to remind people he's his own Wisniewski representation.

"It's kind of a shout out to my dad," Wisniewski said on wearing No. 61. "But while still kind of remaining my own identity, you know, it's not the number he's famous for, but it was his number. So it's a shout out to my dad who taught me everything I know about football. Without him, I wouldn't be here. Shout out to him while still saying, 'I'm proud to be a Wisniewski, but I'm not the same person as my dad, I'm my own identity.'"

Being in Pittsburgh is a dream come true for Wisniewski and his father. In March, he told reporters that he's thrilled to carry on an accomplishment his dad and uncle both strived for.

He'll do so wearing his father's number.

"When you grow up in Pittsburgh, I always thought it would be awesome to play for the Steelers," Wisniewski said after signing with the Steelers. "You don't always get to pick where you play. You get drafted and you go somewhere. In free agency, usually, you have two or three choices. It doesn't always work out that you get to pick any team you want. This year, it did work out and I get to play for my hometown team."

