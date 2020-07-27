AllSteelers
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: 'I’m Not Kneeling for the Flag'

Noah Strackbein

No Steelers player has made an official statement about whether or not they would kneel during the National Anthem until now. 

On Monday, amid a Twitter series advising athletes to educate themselves on how to handle their money, Steelers defensive end, Stephon Tuitt, said he would not be kneeling during the National Anthem this season. 

Tuitt missed the final ten games of the season in 2019 after tearing his pectoral. In six games, he recorded 22 tackles and 3.5 sacks. 

Steelers defensive captain Cameron Heyward said earlier this offseason that the team would be protesting in unity, however they choose to do so. 

"I think we want to stay united in what we do and what we want to accomplish," Heyward said in a conference call with reporters last month. "Coach T always told me that if we win a Super Bowl, that's not enough for the city of Pittsburgh. We want to leave a lasting change on our community as well."

While members of the Steelers have shared their thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement, none before Tuitt have confirmed their plans for the upcoming season.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

