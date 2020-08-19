Stephon Tuitt Acclimating Himself Back Into Defensive Front

PITTSBURGH -- Earlier this week, Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar said the team would finally get to "toot the horn and kick the tires," on Stephon Tuitt.

The defensive end is returning after missing the second half of the season with a torn pectoral. Tuitt was cleared to return earlier in the offseason and said he's come to training camp without any restrictions.

"Recovery's been well," Tuitt said. "I got a chance to get my pec back stronger than it was even before."

He also recognized Cam Heyward as a teammate he has leaned on since the injury occurred in Week 6.

"Cam [Heyward] went through the situation within a couple of years ago," Tuitt said. "He's been a great, reliable resource for me to be able to talk to and understand from a recovery standpoint how to handle my injury."

Tuitt mentioned that the Steelers did plan to evaluate a possible return if they made the postseason, "but that just didn't happen." Instead, Tuitt returns with a new season and some changes to the defensive line.

Still, he sees all going well as he transitions back into the mix of things.

"We've got a good group of veteran guys that've been here, played long enough to understand the defense to be able to pick back up where they left off at," Tuitt said. "I'm just going to keep coming back and doing what I've been doing so far and inserting my role back into my position and working hard to be acclimated with the defense."

