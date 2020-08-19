SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGame DayNewsGM ReportPodcasts
Search

Stephon Tuitt Acclimating Himself Back Into Defensive Front

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Earlier this week, Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar said the team would finally get to "toot the horn and kick the tires," on Stephon Tuitt.

The defensive end is returning after missing the second half of the season with a torn pectoral. Tuitt was cleared to return earlier in the offseason and said he's come to training camp without any restrictions.

"Recovery's been well," Tuitt said. "I got a chance to get my pec back stronger than it was even before."

He also recognized Cam Heyward as a teammate he has leaned on since the injury occurred in Week 6. 

"Cam [Heyward] went through the situation within a couple of years ago," Tuitt said. "He's been a great, reliable resource for me to be able to talk to and understand from a recovery standpoint how to handle my injury."

Tuitt mentioned that the Steelers did plan to evaluate a possible return if they made the postseason, "but that just didn't happen." Instead, Tuitt returns with a new season and some changes to the defensive line. 

Still, he sees all going well as he transitions back into the mix of things.  

"We've got a good group of veteran guys that've been here, played long enough to understand the defense to be able to pick back up where they left off at," Tuitt said. "I'm just going to keep coming back and doing what I've been doing so far and inserting my role back into my position and working hard to be acclimated with the defense."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Benny Snell Jr. is Quicker, Faster and 12 Pounds Lighter at Steelers Camp

Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. came to training camp with a leaner look and quicker feet.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Open Competition for Final Tight End Spot

Steelers tight end coach James Daniels said there's three players competing for the final tight end role.

Noah Strackbein

by

Noah Strackbein

Haden: Steven Nelson Will Get Recognition He Deserves in 2020

While answering questions on the Steelers Nation Unite Huddle, Steelers cornerback Joe Haden spoke very highly of Steven Nelson

Donnie Druin

Big Ben Impressing Early at Training Camp

Ben Roethlisberger returns to action and looks all the quarterback he was prior, according to Steelers teammates and media

Donnie Druin

Ulysees Gilbert Prepared To Fill Second-Year Role Despite Shortened Rookie Season

Mike Tomlin and Ulysees Gilbert don't agree on how developed the former sixth-round pick is, but they might agree on his role this season.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Kevin Dotson, Dax Raymond Suffer Injuries in Day Two of Pads

The Steelers had two players leave practice early with injuries on Tuesday.

Noah Strackbein

Confident Eric Ebron 'Missing Link' to Steelers

Eric Ebron's smile, warm welcome, and big-play ability has the Steelers feeling the impact of the new tight end.

Noah Strackbein

Claypool Catches Touchdown Over Haden: 'He's Going To Be a Problem'

"I was underneath of it. Kind of went back shoulder, so I tried to play through the hands, and he just kept it in his hands. He didn't let me knock it out."

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Excuse Pouncey for Personal Reasons, Three Players Day-To-Day

Four players were absent during the Steelers first padded practice.

Noah Strackbein

No Progress on Cam Heyward Contract Negotiations

Cameron Heyward and the Steelers haven't made any new strides in contract talks as the NFL season inches closer.

Noah Strackbein