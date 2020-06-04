Steelers' Steven Nelson: It's Time For Change in U.S., Using Platform to Shine Positivity

PITTSBURGH -- As protesters fill the streets of downtown Pittsburgh, Steelers media joined cornerback Steven Nelson on a conference call.

Amongst the topics of self-improvement, the defensive expectations, the family atmosphere in the facilities, and more, Nelson touched on the events like the crowd forming downtown, throughout the country.

"I do think it's time for a change in our country, so we're all trying to do our job. No one wants stuff like this to happen, so we all try to do what we can on the side."

Following the death of George Floyd, protests throughout the country have broke out in support of Black Lives Matter. The four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death have been arrested and charged, including Derek Chauvin, who was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Nelson is a player of positivity. Despite all the chaos happening and the change he hopes to help bring, he's not straying from his path. While assuring his voice is one that wants to be heard, he's using his platform to spread hope and believe others are.

"That's a good thing about being a pro athlete. We have a big platform to speak out for the people and just voice our opinions and our thoughts and create a change the best way we can," Nelson said. "A lot of guys have big followings on social media that's a great start for guys like myself to dress positively and love throughout our country because God knows we need it right now in spite of what's going on."

Nelson's message is to stay hopeful and remain positive. Still, he's not turning away from the fact that this country has had an equality problem for hundreds of years, and maybe there needs to be extreme action to help guide the change.

"This stuff has been going on before all of us really," Nelson said. "I think things always have to get worse before they get better. If this is what it takes people to have to riot or loot just to send a message, then that's just what it is. I'm all for positivity and doing everything the right way. That's just me. Not just in America, you see them all across the world. It's a big deal, and I think if it doesn't change all of it, I think. It changes a great amount of it. I think it's good."

Nelson said that when it comes to the Steelers locker room, he doesn't need to think about racism. Many Steelers, including Ben Roethlisberger and T.J. Watt, have reached out to show their support to the black community.

"The locker room is a place for unity because you have types of races that you're around," Nelson said. "We don't feel racism that much in the locker room. We can joke around with each other, and that's what we want with our country. We do have a voice, and we want to spread the love we have in the locker room to the whole world."

