Steelers Get Optimistic Super Bowl LV Odds

Noah Strackbein

Behind one of the NFL's best defenses, the injury-ridden Steelers found themselves one game away from a 2019 playoff bid. Working with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges at quarterback - and young players stepping into roles across the field - it wasn't the ideal situation for a team hoping to bounce back from a missed 2018. 

But the past is behind them. Pittsburgh is ready to get Ben Roethlisberger back on the field and retain the defense that led the NFL in sacks. 

The betting men and women out there are ready as well. Super Bowl LV odds for 2021 are now released and despite not seeing a playoff game in two years, the Steelers are still considered a favorite. 

The seventh-highest chances, according to BetOnline.ag, with 16/1 odds, the Steelers are behind only the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots in the AFC. 

There are factors that can drastically change these odds over the offseason, though. Right now, there's a strong hope Roethlisberger is ready to go by Week 1 after undergoing elbow surgery. 

Somehow the running game needs to be improved, whether that's a healthy James Conner or a new addition to the backfield. And retaining players like Bud Dupree and Mike Hilton can be the difference between taking the defense to the next level or spending 2020 filling holes they didn't have this year. 

Until there's a reason to get pesimistic, there's no need to. Right now, Mike Tomlin and Art Rooney II say they're happy with the quarterbacks in house. That's some indication they feel good Roethlisberger can play again. 

Dupree's return is top priority in Pittsburgh this offseason and everyone continues to say it. Bud wants to be a Steeler and if they can clear some cap space, they'll make it happen. 

Signs point to the offseason going as smoothly as they'd like, but it's only January. Nothing is set in stone and there are a lot of moving parts that are going to decide how well the next four months roll out. 

Expect bumps, expect changes, expect both positive and negatives factors. 16/1 odds on Super Bowl LV are a strong start to the offseason. They'll change, though. 

