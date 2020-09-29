Steelers vs Titans Game Unknown After Tennessee Closes Facilities Due to Positive COVID-19 Results

The Tennessee Titans have closed their facilities until Saturday, following three players and five non-player personnel tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The team released a statement saying they'll work remotely as "abundance of caution" following the positive tests.

"Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus," the statement said. "Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them."

The Titans were without defensive play-caller Shane Brown on Sunday after he entered COVID-19 protocol on Saturday before the team left for Minnesota.

The Titans are set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Tennessee. No decision has been made on whether the game will be played or moved. Both teams are 3-0 entering Week 4.

The Steelers have been in touch with the league office, who has suggested they move forward with their week as if they'll play Sunday.

"We have been in contact with the NFL regarding the positive COVID-19 tests with the Tennessee Titans," the team released in a statement. "We have been informed to proceed with our game preparations for Sunday's game until we are informed otherwise."

