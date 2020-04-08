AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers T.J. Watt Opens 3rd in 2020 Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- 2019 Defensive Player of the Year runner-up T.J. Watt is predicted to fall even lower in the award standings this upcoming season. The linebacker opens the 2020 NFL season with 11/1 odds to win the DPOY honor, according to BetOnline.ag. 

Watt ties his brother J.J. with 11/1 odds. The Houston Texans defensive end missed eight games last season with a torn pectoral but finished with four sacks and two fumble recoveries.

The Watt brothers sit behind Los Angeles Ram and Pittsburgh native Aaron Donald (7/1) and San Francisco 49ers 2019 Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa (9/1). Donald won the award in consecutive seasons in 2017 and 2018. Bosa edged Steelers Devin Bush as Defensive Rookie of the Year winner last season. 

Watt finished second in DPOY honors in 2019 behind New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Watt tallied 14.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recovers and two interceptions compared to Gilmore's six interceptions and 20 pass deflections. 

The linebacker ranked first at his position in Pro Football Focus' rankings. The fourth-year edge rusher earned a 91.3 grade ahead of Calaias Campbell (90.3) and Bosa (89.8). 

Many Steelers pushed for Watt to take home the award last season, including running mate Bud Dupree and team captain Cameron Heyward who said Watt "better" win the award after Watt was awarded Defensive Player of the Month last November. 

With most of the defensive returning, Watt should be in the same system he was last season, leaving his chances high when football returns to action. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Best (and Worst) Uniforms in Steelers History

With other teams around the league getting new threads, we take a gander at the best and worst uniforms in Pittsburgh Steelers history.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Land Javon Hargrave Replacement in PFF Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers find their defensive tackle with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Focus.

Noah Strackbein

NFL Power Rankings: Steelers Enter Top Half of League

The Pittsburgh Steelers have growing faith for the 2020 season and the rankings are reflecting the optimism of returning health.

Noah Strackbein

'Hard Knocks' Makes More Sense Staying Home Than With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers avoided 'Hard Knocks' this summer, but NFL Films knew why they didn't want to travel in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

NFL Network: Steelers Have Fifth-Best CB Tandem in League

The Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback team of Joe Haden and Steven Nelson have earned their place amongst the NFL's best.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Avoid Hard Knocks; Two Teams to Host This Summer

The Pittsburgh Steelers won't be hosting HBO's 'Hard Knocks' this summer as the show will head back to LA for another year.

Noah Strackbein

Assessing Kevin Colbert's Draft Trends Heading Into 2020 NFL Draft

Before the 2020 NFL Draft, we examine Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert's recent history through the draft.

Donnie Druin

TE Nick Vannett Says His Time With Steelers Was Unpleasant

Former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Nick Vannett didn't have much to say about his time with the team, but certainly didn't feel pleased after leaving.

Noah Strackbein

by

canne

Antonio Brown Hires Veteran Agent Ed Wasielewski

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has hired an agent as he explores the NFL open market.

Noah Strackbein

by

Fairviewcafe

Steelers' Top Late-Round NFL Draft Options By Position

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to utilize all of their 2020 NFL Draft picks, and have options with upside towards the later rounds.

Noah Strackbein