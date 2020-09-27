SI.com
T.J. Watt: 'Truly Grateful I Was Able to Share the Field With My Brothers'

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- For the second time in NFL history, three brothers took the same field to compete with, and against, each other. 

J.J., Derek and T.J. Watt weren't rooting for the same outcome, but they were all cherishing the moments they had on Sunday. As the Steelers and Texans battled it out in Week 3, the Watt brothers got to spend the afternoon competing and admiring their siblings.

For T.J., the week was filled with extra attention. He and Derek participated in a Zoom call together that was interrupted by J.J., T.J. took the field for the coin toss, and he even got mic'd up. 

"There's a lot of build-up that went into this week. So much media, being mic'd up for the first time," T.J. said. "I think you're going to find I'm a very boring person to listen to on the field. I don't talk much."

As the game trickled down, the Watt brothers began enjoying their final moments on the field together. The Steelers earned their third win of the season, defeating the Texans 28-21 behind the efforts of T.J.'s two tackles for loss and a sack. 

But as great as winning feels, what the youngest Watt brother embraced the most on Sunday was the blessing of playing with his family. 

"I tried to soak it up as much as possible," T.J. said. "It wasn't a normal week. I tried to, especially towards the end of the game, take a moment and be able to see the guy that I've looked up to my whole life, playing football with my brother J.J. Just to see him go to work on the football field with my own eyes is something that I'll never forget, and I'm truly grateful that I was able to share the field with my brothers today."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

