Steelers Nation Among Top 10 Fanbases in America

The city of Pittsburgh hasn't been the same since sports has stopped. The streets seem quieter, the passion seems dimmed and it's been too long since a group of black and gold jerseys - of any kind - have shuffled by heading to the North Shore.

When it returns, well, it'll be known. Pittsburgh fans from across the globe will be itching to get their seats at Heinz Field and experience the moments they've been waiting for all year.

In a Forbes article ranking the top sports fans of all professional fanbases in the country, the NFL reigned superior. With six of the top 10 spots filled with football fans, the Steelers sit amongst a group that is not shy to proving their loyalty.

Only behind the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, the Steelers sit as the fourth-best fanbase in America.

"The Steelers are the biggest show in town, with more locals identifying as fans of the black and yellow than for the city’s hockey and baseball franchises. Next stop: Making the Terrible Towel the official state flag."

They couldn't have said it any better. Steelers fans are one of a kind. From their ability to withstand freezing cold winds coming off the winter - usually while rocking nothing but chest paint - to their uncanny arm strength in swinging the ever so holy Terrible Towel.

The standings took into account television ratings, game attendance, merchandise sales and social media reach. The Penguins also made the top 10, finishing ninth.

What may be the best part of this is the certainty that people will be upset about finishing fourth. When your team is built from the City of Champions, the fanbase develops the same standard the team lives by. If they aren't the best, they won't rest until they are.

So, why we wait for sports to return, get that gold face paint ready. Make sure your favorite jersey is fresh and that towel is ready to twirl. The fourth-best fanbase in America has their own standard to live up to this season.