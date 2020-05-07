AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers Nation Among Top 10 Fanbases in America

Noah Strackbein

The city of Pittsburgh hasn't been the same since sports has stopped. The streets seem quieter, the passion seems dimmed and it's been too long since a group of black and gold jerseys - of any kind - have shuffled by heading to the North Shore. 

When it returns, well, it'll be known. Pittsburgh fans from across the globe will be itching to get their seats at Heinz Field and experience the moments they've been waiting for all year. 

In a Forbes article ranking the top sports fans of all professional fanbases in the country, the NFL reigned superior. With six of the top 10 spots filled with football fans, the Steelers sit amongst a group that is not shy to proving their loyalty. 

Only behind the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, the Steelers sit as the fourth-best fanbase in America. 

"The Steelers are the biggest show in town, with more locals identifying as fans of the black and yellow than for the city’s hockey and baseball franchises. Next stop: Making the Terrible Towel the official state flag."

They couldn't have said it any better. Steelers fans are one of a kind. From their ability to withstand freezing cold winds coming off the winter - usually while rocking nothing but chest paint - to their uncanny arm strength in swinging the ever so holy Terrible Towel. 

The standings took into account television ratings, game attendance, merchandise sales and social media reach. The Penguins also made the top 10, finishing ninth. 

What may be the best part of this is the certainty that people will be upset about finishing fourth. When your team is built from the City of Champions, the fanbase develops the same standard the team lives by. If they aren't the best, they won't rest until they are. 

So, why we wait for sports to return, get that gold face paint ready. Make sure your favorite jersey is fresh and that towel is ready to twirl. The fourth-best fanbase in America has their own standard to live up to this season. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Earl Thomas Held at Gunpoint by Wife in Alleged Cheating Scandal

Baltimore Ravens safety Early Thomas was involved in an altercation with his wife where he was reportedly held at gunpoint.

Noah Strackbein

by

Fairviewcafe

Steelers Announce Jersey Numbers For Offseason Additions

Keep up with every new member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' jersey selection for the 2020 season.

Noah Strackbein

Devin Bush Looking For On/Off Field Growth; Sees Upgrade in AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is prepared for another strong season in the NFL, but knows his obstacles are getting stronger in year two.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Matt Feiler Stuck in Limbo Entering 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers have options with their offensive line, but they leave Matt Feiler as a moving piece to the puzzle.

Connor Deitrich

Altered Offseason Changing Groove of Veterans, Welcome of Rookies For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adjusting on the fly with offseason workouts and the impact has been noticed early.

Noah Strackbein

Devin Bush Believes in His Backup. He Also Believes in Playing Every Snap

The Pittsburgh Steelers have three inside linebackers and there's a possibility two of them play every down of 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Can Steelers Carry Turnover Success Into 2020?

A deep dive into the analytical potential of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense continuing their hot run from 2019 in the turnover department.

Donnie Druin

Druin Mailbag: JuJu's Future, Tag-Team Matches, HOF Debates and More

Donnie Druin answers mailbag questions on the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest stars, hypothetical scenarios and more!

Donnie Druin

NFL Network: Steelers in Bottom 3 of 2020 Draft Rank

Not everyone believes the Pittsburgh Steelers helped themselves during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Noah Strackbein

by

Bob Rodes

We're All 'Assuming' JuJu Smith-Schuster's Future

Everybody has their opinions on JuJu Smith-Schuster's future with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but we wont know until football is actually played.

Donnie Druin