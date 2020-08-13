AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Steelers to Transition Into Pads Next Week

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL is a weekend away from putting pads on for the first time since Super Bowl Sunday. As teams finish the strength and conditioning portion of camp and move into hitting drills, Pittsburgh will be looking to take that next step with the rest of the league.  

Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to reporters on Thursday and said he expects the team to make the transition with the rest of the NFL, but will play next week by ear. 

"That is our intent, but we are also willing to adjust based on what it is that we see," Tomlin said. "From a staffing standpoint, we are very thoughtful about our long-term planning or not doing so. Getting familiar with the level of conditioning that these guys are coming to us in and getting a feel for their ability to take in and retain information that was delivered to them remotely are two of the key variables that determine the pace at which we move. 

"Those are our intentions. We are willing to adjust based on what transpires between now and then. And that is really our mentality about this next month or so. We realize there are certain boxes that need to be checked between now and when we step into a stadium, but we also realize that we might have to alter the pace of some of those intended plans based on the readiness, or lack thereof, of the group. We are just acknowledging that and openly being willing to be flexible when appropriate."

Tomlin said the Steelers have worked well up to this point. Last week, the head coach said his veteran players "answered the call" when it came to showing up conditioned enough for camp. 

This week, the team continued to make progress, strapping on helmets for the first time. A step forward before full pads, Tomlin said the final week of the ramp-up period has gone well.

"It's been a very productive week for us," Tomlin said. "We're still transitioning into football and it's a lot of significant work to be done in that regard. More than anything we're talking about culture building things, how we practice, how we compete professionally, how we compete appropriately based on attire."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Activate Jaylen Samuels, Now Have Empty COVID List

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have no players on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Noah Strackbein

Former Bengal Pacman Jones Sets Fire to Joe Haden Steelers Jerseys

In a bizarre video, former Bengals cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones sent a strong message to Steelers fans and Joe Haden.

Noah Strackbein

James Conner Didn't Consider Opting Out, Has Moved on From Cancer

Steelers running back James Conner doesn't feel he's at risk of COVID-19 due to his history with cancer.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers RB Coach Eddie Faulkner Expects Jaylen Samuels to Return at Full Speed

Steelers running back coach Eddie Faulkner said he's anticipating Jaylen Samuels will "play fast and react fast" when he returns.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Already Noticing Benny Snell Jr.'s Offseason Transformation

Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. put in work over the offseason, and his coaches and teammates are noticing.

Noah Strackbein

Druin Mailbag: Watt Breaking Sack Records? Ideal Starting O-Line and More

Donnie Druin answers mailbag questions as the Steelers head into training camp

Donnie Druin

Minkah Fitzpatrick: 'I Think we are Going to Have an Even Better Defense Than Last Year'

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick answered questions from fans on Tuesday

Donnie Druin

Steelers' Steven Nelson Seeking Recognition in 2020

Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson told media he knows he's underrated.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Activate Justin Layne Off COVID List, Release Borders

The Steelers activated second-year cornerback Justin Layne off the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Noah Strackbein

Time With Teammates Over COVID Concerns for David DeCastro

Steelers All-Pro guard David DeCastro is more focused on finishing his run with his teammates than stepping away because of COVID-19.

Noah Strackbein