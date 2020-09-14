Steelers Begin Week 1 Support to End Racism

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers wouldn't provide details to how they will use their platform on Monday night to showcase support towards unity.

All they'd allow the media to get a hold of was that, however they chose to demonstrate, is that the team would be united as one. Their plans likely continue into Monday night at MetLife Stadium, but they have begun to show their fight to end racism.

Monday morning, the Steelers started posting pictures on Instagram of signs with the names of their hometowns.

Each caption started with, "Tonight, we as a team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, will unite and show we are all against racism." Then, the player would highlight their hometown and end the post by stating their name and that they're against racism.

The Steelers haven't announced if this representation will continue onto the field. The NFL is playing both the National Anthem and Black National Anthem before kickoff this season. So far, some teams have chosen to stay inside the locker room while others have players standing and kneeling in support of social justice.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.