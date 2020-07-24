Steelers' Zach Banner Remakes 'Flashdance What a Feeling' Music Video

Zach Banner is weeks away from competing for the right tackle spot on the Steelers offensive line. Before he heads to training camp, though, he made sure to bring a few non-football smiles to fans on social media.

With no fan or player events held by the team due to COVID-19, Banner decided to spread his love for dance through a video. Remaking the classic music video of "Flashdance What a Feeling" by Irena Cara, the tackle took to the streets of Pittsburgh.

Three minutes and 19 of everything Banner has shown to be during his time with the Steelers. Enjoy.

