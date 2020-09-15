SI.com
Steelers Rule Zach Banner Out Week 2, Door Stays Open for Conner and Wisniewski to Play

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers could be without two offensive linemen, including starting tackle Zach Banner, in Week 2. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Banner is already ruled out for the Steelers matchup with the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Banner left in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game with a knee injury. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Banner's initial diagnosis is a torn ACL, which will end his 2020 season. 

Banner earned the starting right tackle over Chuks Okorafor during training camp. He'll become a free agent after the season. 

"It can be a cold game, but it's a lot like life. We're not defined by what happens, we're defined by how we respond to it," Tomlin said on Banner's injury. "Whenever unfortunate events like that occur, we talk openly about that. It's not that he got injured after all that he's been through and the fight that he's been through to get where he is. It's about what he does moving forward in response to it.

"He's a competitor. He's a professional. I expect him to smile in the face of adversity."

Tomlin said he'll "leave the door open" for running back James Conner and guard Stefen Wisniewski for Sunday. Conner left with an ankle injury after only six rushes. Wisniewski was sidelined with a pectoral injury in the second half. 

Benny Snell Jr. stepped into the feature role after Conner's injury. The second-year running back finished with 19 rushes for 113 yards. 

On Tuesday, Tomlin said that Snell displayed enough in Week 1 to feel comfortable filling the starting role if Conner is limited against the Broncos. 

Tomlin reported the team is "making some moves in the offensive line," to fill the gap of Banner and possibly Wisniewski. Rookie Kevin Dotson replaced Wisniewski on Monday night, leaving J.C. Hassenauer as the team's only backup by the end of the game.

The team could consider moving Matt Feiler back to tackle if the team needs to rely on more outside depth. Tomlin said he like the play of Feiler at guard but knows he's capable of moving back to tackle, the position he started 15 games last season, if necessary. 

Tomlin also said he hopes David DeCastro is able to return to work on Wednesday. DeCastro hasn't practiced since the team's opening week of training camp due to a knee injury. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

