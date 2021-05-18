Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick Predicted to Receive Record-Setting Pay Days by Steelers

NFL.com believes the Pittsburgh Steelers will make T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick the highest paid at their positions.
Author:
Publish date:

The Pittsburgh Steelers will need to roll out the Brinks trucks when they finalize deals with edge rusher T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. 

NFL.com predicts the two become the highest-paid players are their positions when signing new contracts.

Anthony Holzman-Escareno listed both Watt and Fitzpatrick as possible highest-paid players at their positions. He believes Watt takes home a wapping $27 million per season, while Fitzpatrick surpasses Jamal Adams at safety.

Right now, Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa leads the NFL's edge rushers with $27 million per season. Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett earns $25 million, and Watt is expected to jump them both.

Holzman-Escareno predicts the floor is $27 million, but the Steelers could pay Watt more.

Adams' contract earns him $17 million per year, which Holzman-Escareno believes Fitzpatrick surpasses by the time he signs his next contract. Fitzpatrick is set to play the 2022 season under his fifth-year option before earning the big bucks on his second NFL deal.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

USATSI_14957333_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers Have Two Types of Options if Interested in a Free Agent Edge Rusher

USATSI_15343030_168388034_lowres (2)
News

T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick Predicted to Receive Record-Setting Pay Days by Steelers

USATSI_15142991_168388034_lowres
News

Ravens HC John Harbaugh Calls Alejandro Villanueva an 'Upgrade'

2021_RMC_0515ce_0486
GM Report

Predicting Which Steelers Rookies See the Most Snaps This Season

Harris
News

Steelers' Najee Harris Isn't a Long Shot for Rookie of the Year

2021_RMC_0514ce_0651
News

Four Steelers Draft Picks Sign Rookie Contracts

2021_RMC_0514ce_1741
GM Report

What We Learned Day 2 of Steelers Rookie Minicamp

2021_RMC_0514kr_3040
News

Steelers Appear to Have Signed Their First Rookie