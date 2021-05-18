T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick Predicted to Receive Record-Setting Pay Days by Steelers

NFL.com believes the Pittsburgh Steelers will make T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick the highest paid at their positions.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will need to roll out the Brinks trucks when they finalize deals with edge rusher T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

NFL.com predicts the two become the highest-paid players are their positions when signing new contracts.

Anthony Holzman-Escareno listed both Watt and Fitzpatrick as possible highest-paid players at their positions. He believes Watt takes home a wapping $27 million per season, while Fitzpatrick surpasses Jamal Adams at safety.

Right now, Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa leads the NFL's edge rushers with $27 million per season. Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett earns $25 million, and Watt is expected to jump them both.

Holzman-Escareno predicts the floor is $27 million, but the Steelers could pay Watt more.

Adams' contract earns him $17 million per year, which Holzman-Escareno believes Fitzpatrick surpasses by the time he signs his next contract. Fitzpatrick is set to play the 2022 season under his fifth-year option before earning the big bucks on his second NFL deal.

