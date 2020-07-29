AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

T.J. Watt Lands at Number on 25 NFL Top 100 List

Donnie Druin

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt was voted as the 25th best player on the NFL's Top 100 list. Watt becomes the third Steelers player to be named on the list, following Cam Heyward (84) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (35). Watt also edged brother J.J. Watt (45) in voting as well.

The list, annually voted on and comprised exclusively of players in the league, ranks the NFL's top players from 100-1 over a three day stretch, with the list unveiling the top forty players on Tuesday night.

Watt's steadily improved since first arriving to the team in 2017, as last season saw Watt truly emerge on the national stage with a campaign to remember. Watt became the first player in Steelers history to have multiple seasons of at least 13 sacks, along with earning first team All-Pro, Pro Bowl and team MVP honors last season. 

Watt was also arguably snubbed from the league's defensive player of the year award after accruing 14.5 sacks, 55 tackles, 8 forced fumbles, 4 fumbles recovered and 2 interceptions in 2019.

It'll be hard to argue Watt was snubbed on the NFL Top 100 list, however. 

Now, with a payday on the horizon that should feature plenty of commas and zeros, Watt looks to continue the dominant display that has now become his standard in Pittsburgh.

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Minkah Fitzpatrick Lands at Number 35 on NFL Top 100 List

Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick finds himself at number 35 on the NFL Top 100 list.

Donnie Druin

Alex Highsmith Is at Steelers Camp Prepared, Confident, and in the Best Shape of His Life

Steelers third-round pick Alex Highsmith is at Heinz Field for training camp with a plan in mind and months of works that's prepared him for the adversity of the pandemic.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Sign Former Eagles, Redskins RB Wendell Smallwood

The Steelers continue to add veteran depth as their team starts to work their way in to training camp.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: 'I’m Not Kneeling for the Flag'

Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt won't be kneeling during the National Anthem this season.

Noah Strackbein

Scouting Report: Steelers Inside Linebacker Is a Two-Man Show Looking for a Third

Right now, there are two certainties and a lot of unknowns for the Steelers at inside linebacker.

Noah Strackbein

Cameron Heyward Listed at No. 84 on NFL Top 100 List

Pittsburgh Steelers Cam Heyward lands as the first Steeler on the NFL Top 100.

Donnie Druin

10 Months Later, the Steelers Stole Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Seattle Seahawks made the Steelers look like geniuses when they sent their trade package to the New York Jets.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Zach Banner Remakes 'Flashdance What a Feeling' Music Video

Zach Banner and dancing, a combination Steelers Nation loves to see.

Noah Strackbein

by

Tony7Paul

AllSteelers Notebook: July 24

All your Steelers news, opinions, podcasts, and videos from the week.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Announce Signings of All Six Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed their 2020 NFL Draft class.

Noah Strackbein