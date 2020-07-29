T.J. Watt Lands at Number on 25 NFL Top 100 List

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt was voted as the 25th best player on the NFL's Top 100 list. Watt becomes the third Steelers player to be named on the list, following Cam Heyward (84) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (35). Watt also edged brother J.J. Watt (45) in voting as well.

The list, annually voted on and comprised exclusively of players in the league, ranks the NFL's top players from 100-1 over a three day stretch, with the list unveiling the top forty players on Tuesday night.

Watt's steadily improved since first arriving to the team in 2017, as last season saw Watt truly emerge on the national stage with a campaign to remember. Watt became the first player in Steelers history to have multiple seasons of at least 13 sacks, along with earning first team All-Pro, Pro Bowl and team MVP honors last season.

Watt was also arguably snubbed from the league's defensive player of the year award after accruing 14.5 sacks, 55 tackles, 8 forced fumbles, 4 fumbles recovered and 2 interceptions in 2019.

It'll be hard to argue Watt was snubbed on the NFL Top 100 list, however.

Now, with a payday on the horizon that should feature plenty of commas and zeros, Watt looks to continue the dominant display that has now become his standard in Pittsburgh.

