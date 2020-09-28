SI.com
AllSteelers
'A Pittsburgh Steeler': Troy Polamalu Inks Thank You to Steelers, Fans

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Last Friday, Troy Polamalu was announced as one of five former players being inducted into the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor. 

Joining 37 former Steelers, the Hall of Fame safety was named to the fourth-annual class of the Hall of Honor. He'll be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021 after the 2020 ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On Monday, Polamalu sent a heartfelt thank you to the Steelers organization, his former teammates and the fans. Reflecting on his first day in Pittsburgh, the first-round pick, All-Pro, Defensive Player of the Year and now Hall of Honor member described learning of the "Steeler way" and how that legacy has, and will, resonate throughout the players. 

"Times have changed, however, as coach Tomlin often says, the standard is the standard," Polamalu wrote. 

The post titled "A Pittsburgh Steeler" is too expressive to summarize in a story. Reading the highlights would be nothing like experiencing the passion in Polamalu's words.

So, here. It's worth the read. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

