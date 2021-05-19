Troy Polamalu Selects Former Steelers DC Dick LeBeau as Hall of Fame Presenter

Pittsburgh Steelers legendary defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau will welcome Troy Polamalu into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

PITTSBURGH -- One Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer will welcome another into Canton, OH. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that Troy Polamalu has selected former defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau to present him at the 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

The Hall of Fame safety hinted at selecting LeBeau on social media prior to the announcement. LeBeau coached Polamalu from 2004-2014. During their 10-year stretch, they won two Super Bowls, and Polamalu brought a Defensive Player of the Year award, eight Pro Bowls and six All-Pro selections to Pittsburgh.

Polamalu is one of five Steelers being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this fall. Bill Cowher and Donnie Shell will be inducted as members of the 2020 class and Alan Faneca and Bill Nunn as members of the 2021 class.

The 2021 Hall of Fame Weekend will take place Aug. 5-8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. The Steelers will play the Dallas Cowboys during the Hall of Fame Game after it was rescheduled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Class of 2020 will be enshrined on Saturday, Aug. 7, and the Class of 2021 on Sunday, Aug. 8.

