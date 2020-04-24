Hip Hop Artist Wale Thinks Jalen Hurts Will be Drafted by Steelers

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts has seen his name potentially linked with the Steelers for a few months now. Despite general manager Kevin Colbert coming out during the NFL Combine and proclaiming the team was "comfortable" with their current quarterback depth, there are those that believe if Hurts is available in the second or third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Steelers will pull the trigger.

Count hip hop artist Wale as one of those believers.

The Steelers have some roots in hip hop, as rappers such as Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and the late Mac Miller were just a few names in the game that put on for the black and gold. Outside of hip hop, music stars such as Brett Michaels, Toby Keith, Hank Williams Jr. and Garth Brooks are all supporters of the Steelers.

Musician or not, Wale may be on to something. Our own Noah Strackbein mocked Hurts to the Steelers in our final mock draft, while other draft analysts such as ESPN's Mel Kiper and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller also believe Hurts may be on his way to the Steel City.

Smokescreens? Nobody truly knows the intentions of the Steelers. The NFL Draft has showed us that anything is possible, and should Hurts be available when Pittsburgh is on the clock come day two, Hurts just may be in consideration more than some think.