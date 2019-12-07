Steeler
10 Minute Takes: Why Does This Week Seem So... Boring?

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes twice a week.

Why Does This Week Seem So... Boring?

From Kyler Murray vs Devlin Hodges to Mike Tomlin continuing to coach the best season of his career, the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Arizona with some headlines. Yet, in a game that should be somewhat exciting, or feel somewhat exciting, it's almost as if people are already looking past it. 

Don't worry, the Steelers aren't. At least they're saying they aren't. But if Week 14 didn't happen, people may not even notice. 

Follow SteelerMaven and Noah Strackbein on Twitter for all Steelers content and updates. 10 Minute Takes is produced by Grunza Made It.

