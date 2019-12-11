10 Minute Takes: Mike Tomlin - The Players' Coach

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes twice a week.

Mike Tomlin: The Players' Coach

Mike Tomlin went from "winning with Bill Cowher's players" to becoming a "cheerleader coach" to today - keeping a Steelers team that's dealt with more than any other in the NFL alive with a 8-5 record. In a season that shouldn't be, Mike Tomlin has lead a group of players many waived off to a chance at a playoff birth.

How? By being Tomlin. Known as a players' coach his entire career, the Steelers' leader has earned the respect of his players throughout the years by delivering that same respect back.

And this season, it's the biggest reason the Pittsburgh Steelers are walking into Week 15 with a chance to move up in the playoff race - again.

