10 Minute Takes: The Steelers Are More Than a Playoff Hopeful

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes twice a week.

The Steelers Are More Than a Playoff Hopeful

The Pittsburgh Steelers have fought their way into the AFC playoff picture, but with four games left, their season is far from decided. The crazy part - they could find themselves in an even better position than they are right now. 

Behind one of the best defenses in the NFL, a quarterback named Duck and Mike Tomlin's strongest coaching performance, the Steelers look like they're ready to make a run; and maybe one that goes further than January. 

Follow SteelerMaven and Noah Strackbein on Twitter for all Steelers content and updates. 10 Minute Takes is produced by Grunza Made It.

