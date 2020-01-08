10 Minute Takes: Steelers Offseason Outlook

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

Steelers Offseason Outlook

There are going to be cuts. Players will be added, lost and negotiated. In the next six months, the Steelers will change - and it's not going to happen in a simple fashion.

From salary cap frustrations, re-signings and cuts to the 2020 NFL Draft and testing out trade calls, this is what to expect in Pittsburgh this offseason.

