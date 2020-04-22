Around The 412: Steelers Draft Preview With Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin

Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosts by Zachary Smith, Herb Ohliger and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.

Steelers Draft Preview With Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin

AllSteelers writers Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin join Zachary Smith to talk about the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. Topics include: options in the second-round, sleepers, late-round picks, possible trades and more.

Donnie and Noah released their Steelers Mock Draft 3.0, detailing their "Final Product" for the Steelers draft. From adding a running back to finding a defensive tackle and more, the mock draft includes the six names they feel destined to fall into Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert's laps this weekend.

Follow Around The 412 on Twitter and Facebook for podcast updates. Join our community page for Steelers news and discussions from all of Steelers Nation.