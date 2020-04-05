AllSteelers
Around the 412: Creating the All-Time Pittsburgh Teams

Around The 412

Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosts by Zachary Smith, Herb Ohliger and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.

Creating the All-Time Pittsburgh Teams

Who would make the all-time greatest teams in Pittsburgh history? The Penguins, Pirates and Steelers have shaped the City of Champions with some of professional sports' best talent. Now, we see who makes the cut. 

(0:00) Intro

(1:57) Steelers All-time starting line up

(45:17) Penguins All-time line up

(1:00:59) Pirates All-Time line up

(1:23:13) All-Time Coaches

(1:28:36) Outro

Who do you think would make the all-time Pittsburgh teams? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

