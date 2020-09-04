10 Minute Takes brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

Ben Roethlisberger's Return Even Benefits the Defense

The Steelers defense forced 36 turnovers in 2019 and somehow led this team to an 8-8 record. Two All-Pros (three technically), a 10th overall pick and possibly the sneakiest signing of last offseason combined for one incredible group last season.

But with Ben Roethlisberger back, the Steelers defense is only going to get better.

