Around The 412: Big Ben's Revenge Ft. Joey Mulinaro
Around The 412
Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosts by Zachary Smith, Herb Ohliger and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.
Big Ben's Revenge, Ft. Joey Mulinaro
Barstool Sports' impressionist Joey Mulinaro joined Around The 412 to discuss his internet spark, joining the Barstool brand, and Ben Roethlisberger's revenge tour.
The crew discusses Mulinaro's journey and his thoughts on the upcoming season for the Steelers during the first half of the show.
42:39 - Minkah top 100 talk
49:15 - JuJu’s new trainer and media’s reaction to it
53:08 - Ben in rare air when it comes to a QB starting and finishing with one team
57:15 - NHL 24 team playoff format
68:55 - Is Bjugstad even in the lineup when the Pens come back?
73:20 - Why do people in general side with owners over players?
76:00 - Why the NBA has been so successful in their push to return to play
85:20 - Smitty is shocked by most valuable NFL Franchises
90:35 - Don't pay RBs
Watch Big Ben's Revenge Ft. Joey Mulinaro
Follow Around The 412 on Twitter and Facebook for podcast updates. Join our community page for Steelers news and discussions from all of Steelers Nation.