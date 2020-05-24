Around The 412: Big Ben's Revenge Ft. Joey Mulinaro

Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosts by Zachary Smith, Herb Ohliger and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.

Big Ben's Revenge, Ft. Joey Mulinaro

Barstool Sports' impressionist Joey Mulinaro joined Around The 412 to discuss his internet spark, joining the Barstool brand, and Ben Roethlisberger's revenge tour.

The crew discusses Mulinaro's journey and his thoughts on the upcoming season for the Steelers during the first half of the show.

42:39 - Minkah top 100 talk

49:15 - JuJu’s new trainer and media’s reaction to it

53:08 - Ben in rare air when it comes to a QB starting and finishing with one team

57:15 - NHL 24 team playoff format

68:55 - Is Bjugstad even in the lineup when the Pens come back?

73:20 - Why do people in general side with owners over players?

76:00 - Why the NBA has been so successful in their push to return to play

85:20 - Smitty is shocked by most valuable NFL Franchises

90:35 - Don't pay RBs

