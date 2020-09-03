SI.com
AllSteelers
Around The 412: Claypool Making His Mark at Steelers Camp

Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosts by Zachary Smith and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.

Chase Claypool is putting on a show as a rookie wide receiver. The second-round draft pick has become a hot topic at Heinz Field, and is only picking up steam as the Steelers move closer to game week. 

Go inside Steelers training camp with Smitty and Tyler to discuss how the rookie is breaking out and who else is shining at camp. 

Follow Around The 412 on Twitter and Facebook for podcast updates. Join our community page for Steelers news and discussions from all of Steelers Nation.

