Claypool Making His Mark at Steelers Camp

Chase Claypool is putting on a show as a rookie wide receiver. The second-round draft pick has become a hot topic at Heinz Field, and is only picking up steam as the Steelers move closer to game week.

Go inside Steelers training camp with Smitty and Tyler to discuss how the rookie is breaking out and who else is shining at camp.

