10 Minute Takes: Why There's Faith in Ben Roethlisberger

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

There's Faith in Ben Roethlisberger

Why have faith in Ben Roethlisberger? Well, if anyone knows how he's doing as much as anyone, it's the players catching passes from him this offseason. Not that a 38 second video is shouting confidence, but JuJu Smith-Schuster saying "stay tuned" isn't the only source of belief.

Diontae Johnson told Steelers media earlier this week that he has big plans for his first full season with Roethlisberger.

"I talk to him almost every day now," Johnson said on his relationship with Roethlisberger. "That's my guy. We got big things to do this year. We're trying to win the Super Bowl together."

But Big Ben week didn't start off with Johnson. During Steelers virtual OTAs, Minkah Fitzpatrick spoke on his expectations for the Hall of Fame quarterback.

"I expect him to be Ben Roethlisberger," Fitzpatrick said. "He's a great player, a big playmaker. But also I seen throughout last year, that just being around the team and not even on the field, that he's a great leader and great man. A dude that I like being around, I like hearing from. He's got a lot of experience and a lot of wisdom to share."

Noah discusses this and more on why fans should feel optimistic about Roethlisberger's return during this week's episode of 10 Minute Takes.

