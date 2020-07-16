AllSteelers
Around The 412: Fantasy Football Ep. 1

Around The 412

Around The 412 welcomes back their Fantasy Football series. As the NFL season begins, Zachary Smith and Donnie Druin connect every week to discuss the best and worst moves you can make for your fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football Ep. 1

Zack and Donnie discuss the top five players from each position in 2019 and where they stack heading into 2020. From expectations to team impact, they list their top five players heading into training camp. 

The team also talks about the Steelers fantasy value by position. From Ben Roethlisberger's return to the Eric Ebron's outlook for his initial season, every position gets a look at what to expect this season.

 Follow Around The 412 on Twitter and Facebook for podcast updates. Join our community page for Steelers news and discussions from all of Steelers Nation.

