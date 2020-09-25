Around the 412: Kevin Dotson Impresses, Steelers Hoping for 3-0

Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosts by Zachary Smith and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.

Kevin Dotson Impresses, Steelers Hoping for 3-0

Kevin Dotson started his first NFL game for the Pittsburgh Steelers and found himself making lists no one saw coming. Only two games into his professional career, the rookie guard is making noise for now and the future.

2-0 heading into Sunday, the Steelers hope to continue their early season success against the Houston Texans. Smitty and Tyler breakdown everything you'll want to know in Week 3.

