Live Around The 412: Steelers Draft Preview

Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosts by Zachary Smith, Herb Ohliger and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.

AllSteelers writers, Donnie Druin and Noah Strackbein join Around The 412 for a live recording of their Steelers NFL Draft Preview, April 21 at 6:45 pm EST. Listen as the crew discusses the breakdown of the Steelers' draft plans and runs through players they believe could land in Pittsburgh.

Live Show: April 21 at 6:45 pm ET

Donnie and Noah released their Steelers Mock Draft 3.0, detailing their "Final Product" for the Steelers draft. From adding a running back to finding a defensive tackle and more, the mock draft includes the six names they feel destined to fall into Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert's laps this weekend.

Make sure to send your thoughts and questions in during the show to join the conversation!

Follow Around The 412 on Twitter and Facebook for podcast updates. Join our community page for Steelers news and discussions from all of Steelers Nation.