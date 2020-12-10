SI.com
Around The 412: Offensive to the Steelers Offensive Coordinator

Around The 412

Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosted by Zachary Smith and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.

Offensive to the Coordinator

The Steelers are no longer perfect, but what's the real reason behind their first loss? 

Smitty and Tyler discuss the injuries pilling up for Pittsburgh, what a tough stretch ahead means for now and the playoffs, and how much of the blame is on offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner? 

Follow Around The 412 on Twitter and Facebook for podcast updates. 

